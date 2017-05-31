These Airline Credit Cards Offer the Best Bang For Your Buck

Finance experts have named a trio of cards in partnership with United Airlines, American Airlines and British Airways the best airline credit cards on the market for offering generous sign-up bonuses and a variety of travel perks.

Frequent fliers can make their credit cards pull double duty if they choose wisely, say experts at CreditCards.com.

To pick the right card for your travel habits, experts recommend looking closely at the airline's travel destinations and card reward rules that align with your lifestyle and spending habits. Some cards offer better benefits for frequent fliers, while others are better suited for occasional travelers.

Here are the top performing credit cards this year:

United MileagePlus Explorer Visa card

Along with a sign-up bonus of 50,000 bonus miles (contingent on spending $3,000 in the first three months), the United MileagePlus Explorer card also comes with money-saving travel perks like free checked bags and two free passes to the United Club airport lounge per year. Big spenders who charge more than $25,000 a year to their card are rewarded with another 10,000 bonus miles. Annual fee is $95.

Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard

Travelers loyal to American Airlines may want to take a closer look at the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard which offers a sign-up bonus of 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Cardholders also enjoy free checked bags and a 10 percent reimbursement of redeemed miles each year. Miles can also be transferred to other international airlines. Annual fee is $95.

British Airways Signature card

Unlike other airline credit cards, the British Airways Visa Signature offers a tiered sign-up bonus with higher potential for earnings. Spending $3,000 in the first three months nets 50,000 bonus points. Spending another $10,000 before the end of the year, earns the cardholder another 25,000 bonus points. And for $20,000 before the year is over -- roughly $1,667 a month -- cardholders earn 50,000 points. Likewise, experts like that British Airways points tend to be worth more than average.