Thing to Keep in Mind While Travelling With Your Pet

Taking your dog on vacation with you? Travelling with pets requires a lot of planning as you have to ensure their comfort and safety.

While travelling by car and dogs might not go along well. Here are a few tips for dog lovers while travelling with your four-legged friends:

1. Even dogs feel sick in the stomach like humans in a moving car. Ensure that you give him medicine for motion sickness. Consult a veterinary doctor for this purpose.

2. Usually dogs just travel by car when you taking his to the vet. They tend to associate cars with trip to the vet. In order to avoid such situation take your dog for drives and to the park in your car.

3. Never feed the dog right before it sits in the car. Feed him a small portion at least an hour before travelling. Don't give him too much water right before the drive.

4. Take your dog for a walk before making him sit in the car so that he gets tires and fall asleep while travelling.

5. Like you, even your dog needs a travel bag. Pack first aid kit, water, treats, bowl, wet and dry tissues, potty scooper, lint roller and a seat protector for the car in it.

6. Drive carefully. Make sure you don't drive fast and take care with the bumps and speed breakers.

7. Don't let him hang out of the open window of the car. It can be dangerous.

8. If you are travelling for a long distance make sure you take a break every half an hour. Take him out of the car and make him walk.