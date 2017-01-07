Third Edition of Rongali Fest to be Held in Guwahati From February 3

The third edition of Rongali - Destination, Culture, Harmony festival, which aims at promoting Assam as a tourism destination, will take place Guwahati from February 3.

The three-day festival will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the northeastern state. Like its previous edition, the fest, organised by Trend MMS, will offer adventure sports like aero sports, water sports, traditional boat race and much more.

The fest's chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta said in a statement: "Music is the essence of Assam and the entire northeast. So, musicians like Parikrama, Euphoria, Ash King, Joi Barua, Alobo Naga and DJs Nuclyea, Teri Miko and Zaeden would be performing at the festival."

Assam's various tribes, including Bodo, Mising, Karbi, Dimasa, Rabha and Sonowal Kachari will also present their way of life, food, liquor, traditional handloom products and dance forms at the gala, which will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground and Brahmaputra riverfront.

There will be fashion shows as well.