TomTom Want You to Take The Road Less Travelled

Navigation company TomTom is launching a new free-to-use route planning tool for those that see the summer road trip as an automotive adventure rather than as a means to a holidaymaking end.

For many of us, a summer road trip consists of loading up the family station wagon or SUV, ensuring the child seats are fitted properly and planning the fastest possible route, or the one with the greatest selection of family-friendly rest stops.

Yet for some, the summer is a chance to enjoy a journey that's more important than the destination, and to single out a route simply because the scenery is stunning or the contours of the road will put the driver's skills to the test.

And it's this latter lucky group that TomTom is targeting with its latest service.

The navigation data and device firm is launching a new free-to-use platform called TomTom Road Trips that will initially go live with 90 curated routes -- more will be added over the coming months -- each of which has been selected for its picturesque views, cultural significance, or driver involvement.

"With the summer holiday season approaching, we wanted to make it easier for people to discover the best road trips the world has to offer," said Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director of TomTom Consumer. "With TomTom Road Trips drivers and bikers can get inspired, plan, and enjoy the freedom of exploring the open road on a weekend away or holiday road trip."

It's simple to use -- the platform will automatically suggest roads based on your proximity and routes can also be searched via historical significance, whether they're coast roads or mountain roads, or if the route is essentially "epic" such as Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, The Cap of the North in Sweden, Canada's Icefields Parkway, Australia's Nullarbor Plain, or the 1655km West Coast Flower Route through South Africa.