Tourism Ministry Sanctions Rs 100 Crore For Heritage Circuit in Hyderabad

The Tourism Ministry has sanctioned about Rs 100 crore to develop a heritage circuit in Hyderabad under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The ministry sanctioned Rs 99.42 crore for the current fiscal to develop the heritage circuit that includes Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Begum Mosque and Raymond's Tomb.

This was revealed by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director Christina Z. Chongthu after meeting ministry Secretary Vinod Zutshi in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Ministry launched the Swadesh Darshan scheme in 2015 to develop theme-based tourist circuits across the country.

According to TSTDC, Rs 82.43 crore will be spent on development of the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Rs 4.10 crore on Paigah Tombs, Rs 2.18 crore on Hayat Bakshi Begum Mosque and Rs 4.20 crore on Raymond's Tomb.