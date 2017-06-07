Trump Hotels to Launch Budget-friendly Hotel Brand 'American Idea'

Trump Hotels is launching a new budget-friendly hotel brand called American Idea, a not-so-subtle nod to US President Donald Trump's campaign mottos which included "America First" and "Make America Great Again."

At a reception held at Trump Tower in New York Monday, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump revealed details of the midscale, three-star brand.

The first three properties anchoring the new chain will be built in Mississippi, a red state which voted 58 percent for Trump in the election.

The group describes the chain as a concept rooted in local history, and one that provides an alternative to standard run-of-the-mill hotels in the midscale space.

American Idea marks a big departure for Trump Hotels, which specializes in luxury properties.

Along with locations throughout the US, the brand also has outposts in Canada, Panama, Ireland and Scotland.

Last fall, the group announced plans to launch another lifestyle brand called Scion which conspicuously takes the family name out of the brand.

A press releases describes the new four-star hotel concept as being "locally relevant" and one that will reflect its community.

At the reception on Monday, the group also announced that the first Scion hotel will open in Cleveland, Mississippi, with 100 rooms, suites and extended stay accommodations.