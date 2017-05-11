X
UK Theme Park Closed After 11-Year-Old Dies on Water Ride
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo courtesy: Reuters/ File pic)
A British theme park is closed to the public after an 11-year-old girl was killed on a water ride.
Evha Jannath died after falling from the Splash Canyon ride. She was on a school trip Tuesday at the Drayton Manor theme park in Tamworth, 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of London, when she fell into the water.
British police said that Evha was recovered from the water and received advanced life support from ambulance crews but later died in a hospital.
In a statement issued Wednesday by police, the Jannath family said Evha "was a beautiful little girl who was full of love and always smiling."
An investigation has been launched to determine how Evha fell off the ride. Similar rides have been closed at other theme parks.
First Published: May 11, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
