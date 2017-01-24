Ultra-luxe Round-the-world Travel Package Launches at $13.88 Million

You know a round-the-world trip is jaw-droppingly extravagant when even the swizzle sticks come encrusted with white and blue diamonds.

At an eye-watering $13.88 million, "Passport to 50" is dubbed as a trip for the billionaire client, the kind of traveler with so much money on their hands they don't have enough time to spend it.

Scheduled to launch in August, the trip is designed for a billionaire and 49 of his closest friends, or 50 guests at a cost of $277,500 USD each.

Created by boutique travel agency DreamMaker, the itinerary visits 20 cities in 20 days, covering 50,000 km in the air.

So what does a 20-day trip worth $13.88 million buy you?

First up, there's a $500,000 charity poker tournament with the world's top-ranked poker player on board the private Boeing 767 aircraft.

Then there are in-flight yoga sessions, a fashion show, and the presence of a Master Sommelier.

To make sure that no need goes unanswered, the ratio between guests and staff is one-to-one.

An onboard hypnotherapist will also be available to help guests fall asleep during their flight. Techniques will include hypnotherapy, Reiki healing, Ayurvedic medicine, acupuncture and wearable sleep technology.

At $13.88 million, you can also bet that no detail will be spared. That means elevating cocktail swizzle sticks by cloaking them in 18-karat gold, and encrusting them with white and blue diamonds.

Crafted by Russian-based World of Diamonds Group, the set of 50 "sparklers" features a spinning globe with 1 blue and 20 white diamonds -- representing the skies traveled and each city visited; worth $1 million, the creation is described by Karan Tilani, Director, as a bespoke "masterpiece that stirs conversation."

But it's not all bottomless buckets of champagne.

A purchase of the Passport to 50 experience will see the distribution of 2,500 bicycles to children living in rural Cambodia, and the provision of clean drinking water for 50,000 at-risk children in the Philippines, says DreamMaker.

Likewise, purchasing the trip will see the building of "fun centers" for 50,000 children battling life-threatening illnesses in the UK.

Charity partners include Water.org, Starlight Children's Foundation, Make-a-Wish Foundation and Whole Child International.

Cities on the itinerary include Koh Samui, Siem Reap, Kathmandu, Agra, Florence, Siena, Cannes, Moulinet, London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Marbella, Marrakech, Havana, Knoxville, Kona, El Nido, and A Secret Island, before concluding in Manila.

Passport to 50 is the latest luxury, round-the-world trip to be launched in recent months.

French crystal maker Baccarat offers a 12-day "heritage experience" for $300,000 that stops in New York, Istanbul, Moscow, Tokyo and Seoul with stays at five-star luxury hotels.

And the Four Seasons hotel brand also crafted an edible trip around the world for $135,000, with trips planned in gastronomic capitals such as Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Copenhagen and Paris.

Anyone interested in the Passport to 50 experience can contact info@passportto50.com