Universal Studios Hollywood to Add Nocturnal Show to Harry Potter World

Visitors of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood will be offered a nocturnal experience this summer that will shine a new light on Hogwarts under the cloak of night.

As night falls on Hogsmeade Village, visitors will be treated to a new special effects and light show that will be projected against Hogwarts Castle.

Set against a musical arrangement by composer to the stars John Williams -- whose soundtrack credits include the Harry Potter movies, "Jaws," "E.T." "Star Wars" "Indiana Jones" and "Jurassic Park" -- "The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle" will showcase the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin.

The new show will be projected multiple times a night, beginning June 23.

The thrill ride "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," which combines action sequences with a robotic ride system, was also upgraded from 3D to 4K-HD for a more hyper-realistic experience, at 120 frames per second.

The ride takes guests through the corridors of Hogwarts, Dumbledore's office, the Gryffindor common room, and above the castle grounds.