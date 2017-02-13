Valentine's Day Special: Celebrate The Day of Love at These Romantic Places in India

If you are the romantic types who is looking forward to Valentine's Day to plan a special day for your loved one, you might want to plan a trip.

Here are 5 romantic getaways places in India you can visit on Valentine's Day:

1. Jaisalmer

Celebrate the day of love enjoying the mesmerizing sunshine in the desserts. With its forts and history, the city offers a lot if you have interest in geology.

Connectivity

Jaisalmer is well connected by road by Rajasthan State Transport Corporation as well as other private bus operators. Moreover, Jaisalmer railway station runs daily trains between Jaisalmer and Jaipur.

2. Goa

What better place to spend the day of love than at sunny beach. Goa is one of the popular holiday spots in the country where you can enjoy some private space. The lovely beaches, amazing sunsets and good restaurants makes it an ideal place for holiday.

Connectivity

Goa is well connected by air, road, rail and sea. Goa has a good public transport system. Moreover, it has an airport. Goa has two rail lines—one run by the South Western Railway and the other by the Konkan Railway. Being a coastal area, Goa is well connected by water too.

3. Gokarna

If you are the types who doesn't like the Goa crowd, Gokarna in Karnataka is the place for you. The beach-side shacks with mouth watering delicacies at Om beach and Kudle beach gives you the perfect setting to enjoy a romantic and beautiful sunset.

Connectivity:

Gokarna is well connected to other major cities of the country via regular buses. There are regular trains from major cities in the country to Gokarna. Instead of Gokarna you can a get flight to Dabolim Airport on regular basis.

4. Andaman and Nicobar islands

If you looking for an exotic holiday, then Andaman and Nicobar islands is one Indian destinations that you might want to go. The majestic white sand beaches, turquoise waters, lovely lagoons and beautiful weather makes it a perfect destination for lovers.

Connectivity:

Andaman’s airport is at Port Blair. It's connected to Chennai, Kolkata and lots of different cities within the country. You can also take a ship from Kolkata, Chennai or Visakhapatnam which takes almost 4 days to arrive in Port Blair.

5. Shillong

The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong is also known as 'The Abode of Clouds.' The heavenly abode provides the perfect setting for a romantic holiday.

Connectivity:

Shillong is well connected with Guwahati by road, which is connected with the other cities. The state government also provides good number of buses to and from Guwahati bus station. Guwahati is the nearest railway station. You can hire a taxi to Shillong.