Virgin Hotels to Expand Network to New Orleans

New Orleans is the next US city to get a Virgin Hotels property, a brand that was voted the best in the US by discerning travellers within a year of opening.

The group has announced plans to open a new property in the city's Warehouse District, an up and coming area home to a growing number of new restaurants, galleries and shops.

The hotel outpost will feature 225 rooms, the brand's flagship lounge space called The Commons Club, rooftop pool, gym and dedicated meeting and event spaces.

Nola is the latest city to be added to the group's expansion map, after the opening of their inaugural hotel in Chicago in 2015.

Aimed at young, creative, connected travellers, the brand offers free Wifi, flexible check-in and check-out times, and a nightly "social hour."

Within a year of opening, the hotel skyrocketed to the top of Condé Nast's annual Readers' Choice Awards, scoring the highest mark among its guests and snagging the title of #1 hotel in the US.

Designed as an alternative to the traditional hotel model, rooms at Virgin Hotels are divided into two separate spaces with sliding doors to give a sense of apartment living.

For business travellers, beds are ergonomically designed to allow business travellers to set up shop and allow guests to comfortably watch a movie from their laptop.

The Virgin hotel experience isn't far off from Starwood's Aloft, InterContinental's Indigo and Canopy by Hilton, which were also launched with the Millennial, tech-savvy guest in mind with their modern, open spaces, free wifi, and hyper-local philosophies.

After hotels, planes and trains, Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson also has his sights on launching a cruise line that will sail under the banner of Virgin voyages.

The first of three ships is expected to drop anchor in Miami by 2020.

Doors to Virgin Hotels New Orleans are expected to open in 2019.

Virgin Hotels is also opening properties in Nashville, Dallas, Palm Springs, New York, and Silicon Valley and is in talks for developments in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington DC, and London.