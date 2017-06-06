What to do if You've Been Affected by The Suspension of Flights to Doha

News that the biggest airlines in the Middle East have suspended flights to Doha amidst a major diplomatic row leaves affected passengers transiting through the Qatari capital scrambling to find alternatives.

On Monday, Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air announced plans to suspend flights to Qatar, following accusations that the nation supports terrorism.

Emirates released a statement saying that flights to and from Doha will be suspended as of June 6, until further notice.

All customers booked on Emirates' flights will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and rebooking to alternate Emirates destinations.

Likewise, affected passengers traveling on Etihad Airways will be provided with free rebooking options or full refunds.

Qatar's biggest airport hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha, serves 30 million passengers a year.

The latest figures show that about 3.2 million passengers transited through the airport in March.

Meanwhile, for their part, Qatar Airways announced that they've suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia and will offer full refunds or rebooking options.

Early Monday morning, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates broke diplomatic ties with Qatar. Saudi Arabia also said it would seal its land border with Qatar.