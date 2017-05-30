Wonder Woman And Joker-themed Thrill Rides Open at Six Flags

A Wonder Woman-themed ride that simulates the twirl of the superhero's lasso, a new spin attraction that does up to 14 revolutions a minute and a next-generation thrill-ride that mimics the maniacal mindset of the Joker have opened at Six Flags amusement parks in the US and Canada.

After much anticipation from for thrill-seeking adrenaline junkies, the Warner Bros.- and DC Comics-themed attractions made their grand debut at select Six Flags parks over the long Memorial Day weekend.

Here's a look at the new rides from the world's largest regional theme park company:

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth

Designed to evoke Wonder Woman's lasso, the pendulum-shaped ride swings back and forth, while rotating counter-clockwise at speeds of up to 70 mph (113 km/h). The pendulum swings higher and higher and eventually sends riders soaring to 147 feet in the air where they experience the sensation of weightlessness.

Opening at La Ronde (Montreal) under the name Le Titan and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (California)

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, Six Flags. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Business Wire)

The Joker Free Fly Coaster

Created to mimic the maniacal mindset of the evil Joker, this chaotic freestyle coaster lifts guests up to a height of a 12-storey building at a 90-degree pitch, before they're sent on head-over-heels free-fly flips. The ride uses magnetic technology to create the feeling of weightlessness, with 360-degree flips, exhilarating leaps, unexpected drops, and dives along a horizontal plane. The wing seat design, in which passenger cars jut out to the side of the tracks, contribute to the feeling of weightlessness with no track above or below to anchor the sensations.

Opening at Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Great America (Illinois) and Six Flags New England

The Joker Free Fly Coaster, Six Flags. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Business Wire)

Spinsanity

Set on a half-pipe track, a flying disc rotates clockwise and counter-clockwise, while also moving from to side. Riders sit on motorcycle-style seats that face outward, so that guests can take in the park as they're sent spinning at up to 14 revolutions per minute.

Spinsanity, Six Flags. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Business Wire)

Opening at Six Flags St. Louis