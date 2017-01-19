World Sacred Spirit Festival to Start From February 17

The World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) will be back here with its 10th edition in February.

The three-day fest will start from February 17 and will be held at three different venues -- Mehrangarh Fort, Ahhichatragarh Fort of Nagaur and Toorji Stepwell Square in the Old City of Jodhpur.

The line-up of artistes includes names like surbahar and sitar player Irshad Khan, folk singer, musician and storyteller Parvathy Baul and musician Mehdi Nassouli, Oud player and Composer Issa Murad, flute player Rishab Prasanna, tabla player Zuheb Ahmed Khan from Palestine, flute player Lingling Yu from China and musicians Samuel Cattiau and Quentin Dujardin.

The festival will have musicians from the Orient, Africa and India.

"The festival started as a celebration to mark the Unesco World Heritage Award for conservation at the Ahhichatragarh Fort of Nagaur. It is rewarding and satisfying that this will be 10th edition of the festival," Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Marwar-Jodhpur said in a statement.

"The festival is a pioneering effort in cultural conservation and music tourism in India. It has been carefully curated by my daughter princess Shivranjani Rajye, our festival Director Alain Weber and Alexandra De Cadaval and Mehrangarh Museum Trust Director Kr Karni Singh Jasol for a decade now," he added.

Musicians like Prem Joshua from Germany, Sahar Mohammadi from Iran, Dhrupad practitioner and performer Pelva Naik and sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan from India will also perform at the fest.