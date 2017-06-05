World's Largest Aircraft Spans The Length of a Football Field, Rolls on 28 Wheels

The public got their first glimpse at the world's largest aircraft this week, when the Stratolaunch rolled out of its hangar for the first time.

After years of quiet development and construction in the Mojave desert, the Stratolaunch was brought out into the open so the world could behold the enormity of its scale.

To support its 500,000 lbs, the aircraft stands on 28 wheels and is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.

On first sight, the powerful aircraft looks like two airplanes stuck together.

Walking the length of its wingspan is akin to walking the length of a football field: For comparison, the Stratolaunch's wingspan measures 385 feet, while a regulation football field measures 360 ft.

The brainchild of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the aircraft is designed to carry space rockets and satellites to low Earth orbit, and launch them into space.

Unlike a launchpad, which requires enormous amounts of fuel, Allen's aircraft is designed as a more fuel-efficient, cost-effective alternative, as the airplane is reusable and operates much like a commercial airplane, taking off from a runway.

Though it's not designed for commercial air travel, the Stratolaunch is one of several next-generation vessels to herald a new era in commercial space travel.

The aircraft is on track to perform a launch demonstration by the end of the decade.