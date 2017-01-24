Since the inception of Bigg Boss 10, a clear divide was observed between the celebrities and commoners. One celebrity contestant, however, blurred the divide with her comfort levels with two ‘Indiawaale’ inmates.

Mona Lisa, often finding herself as a soft target for the celebrity gang, found her solace in Manu and Manveer. Many raised eyebrows at her and Manu’s inevitable closeness, but never did she leave his side. Her frequent emotional outbursts started defining her journey and soon earned her the tag of Bigg Boss 10’s crying baby.

She wanted to leave the house as soon as she entered and that made her even more vulnerable to other inmates’ comments. While everyone was gearing up for Mona’s exit, Bigg Boss decided to host her wedding, the most important occasion of her life, on national television with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant. The questions soon shifted their base from Manu-Mona’s closeness to Mona-Vikrant’s wedding. The Bhojpuri actress had quite an eventful stay in the house for 14 weeks. In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the actress opens up about her equation with Manu, friendship with other celebrities, elation over getting married on national television and overall journey of Bigg Boss 10. She also responds to Karan Johar's comment that if he would sign a film deal with Monalisa, that would last longer than her marriage.

On Her Wedding With Vikrant on National Television

I’m extremely happy, in fact, I’m on cloud nine. I never thought that something like this would happen to me. We’ve been together for 8 years but somehow the wedding scenario was never clear. God has given me a gift of a lifetime. I feel this is the only reason why I stayed in the house for so long. I’m very lucky that my wedding happened on such a big platform.

On Karan Johar’s Remark On her Wedding

Every time I hear something like this, it irks me. I feel sad. What happens in the future only time will tell, but had we want to separate paths, we’d have done that long ago. It’s just that we’ve officially gotten married now - sirf mangal sutra, sirf sindoor hi toh dala hai – otherwise we’ve always been and will always be together. I was deeply hurt when I heard Karan Johar’s remark. He spoke so nicely with me. Maybe he meant no harm and just said it in a funny way, but I don’t understand this much of comedy – it was on personal levels. I’m a very sensitive person and I’ve too many feelings. I haven’t seen the full clipping yet, but this is my life’s biggest moment and a comment on this definitely made me feel bad.

On Her Friendship with Manu-Manveer

Initially I felt a little lonely, I only wanted to leave the house. I wasn’t able to gel well with the celebrities. Only after a while, did I start talking to Manu and Manveer. They used to joke around and made me laugh and later on we boned well – khaana peena sab saath mei. In fact, we even wore same clothes sometimes. It’s an unforgettable experience! Now that I’ve come out I can’t say how things will turnout in future. Even they’ll turn celebrities now and I’m sure they’ll get a lot of offers too. We used to stay together for 24 hours there – I don’t know how much we’ll be able to maintain it now.



On Her Love-hate Equation With Manveer

It’s quite possible that my friendship with Manveer was only because of Manu. But at the same time, had Manu not been there, I and Manveer would have been great friends from the beginning. Manveer is a genuine man. Whatever he does, he does it openly.

On Manu’s Survival Strategy

When you’re friends with someone, you point out both the good and bad things in them. Whenever I felt bad on Manu’s part, I always told him. Bani and Lopa had a conflict and Manu was talking ot both of them. Maybe talking about everyone in the house was Manu’s strategy but I don’t know. I never played a game in the house so I don’t even understand these things.



On Questions Raised On Manu-Mona’s Equation

Why can’t a girl and boy be friends? I feel bad. Everybody was pointing out as if no one should be friends, no one should talk, girls and boys shouldn’t come together. I had no clue people inside the house also spoke like that. Ever since I’ve come out, I’ve only been listening this. Everybody had friends in the house, I never spoke ill about anyone. I was pretty clear about Vikrant when I entered the Bigg Boss house and so was Manu about Piku.





On Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga

He used to call everyone his daughter. I was never close to him. He’ll misbehave with you for a few hours and then he’ll touch your feet. He used to come and say, “Mona raani, maaf kardo” – of course I used to forgive him. He’s so aged ! I’ve never supported him nor entertained his weird antics. I wish to delete Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga from my life.

On Being Targeted By Other Celebrities

I never understood the bonding between celebrities. Maybe that’s their way – to maintain a certain distance – but I don’t understand this. I’m a happy person who loves to joke around and most of them were very serious – intellectual, maybe – we just didn’t gel well. I always felt targeted. I was happy with Manu Manveer – if you’re away from your family – you need someone to make you feel happy – isiliye hum log dost ban gaye.

On Winner Of Bigg Boss 10

It’s very difficult to predict the winner this time. Each one of them has a huge fan following. Manu and Manveer both are my friends, I’ll be happy if either of them wins.

On Future Plans

I’m an actress – whatever offers I get my way – anything my type and suitable for me – I’ll always be interested.