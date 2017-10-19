Bigg Boss 11, October 18 Update: Team Vikas Gupta Wins the Task; Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari Go to Jail

Day 17 in Bigg Boss’ house was an eventful one and saw a major fight between Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi. It started with Vikas’ team figuring out their war plan against Puneesh’s team in the Luxury Budget Challenge.Early in the morning, Vikas is seen in jail. He is visibly agitated, and now with Arshi alongside him, he asks her to help him win the task against team Puneesh. He clearly hasn’t been able to get over the events of the previous day. He asks Arshi to get two boxes – and gloves. He dons the rubber gloves, and gets all set to start collecting insects. He keeps the dead insects in one box and all live ones in the other. While he’s doing this, Hina is seen speaking to the team members about how they will not give the other team any time to recuperate between attacks – there will be a constant onslaught.As the day progresses, team Vikas defeats team Puneesh in the task. The contestants are then asked to choose two worst performers. It is decided that Arshi and Jyoti will go to jail for not performing well in the task. The two women join Vikas in the Kaalkothari, wherein they decide to have some fun. They then break out of the jail to steal the Diwali sweets from the house. However, it does not go down well with their fellow contestant Hina Khan, who gets real angry and starts shouting at Vikas for their misconduct.