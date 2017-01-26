Mouli Ganguly To Shaleen Bhanot: TV Celebs Send Out Powerful Messages On Republic Day

As Indians celebrate 68th Republic Day, eminent TV celebrities like Shaleen Bhanot, Mouli Ganguly, Kunal Jaisingh and Mahika Sharma have some powerful messages for their fans. They recall their favourite Reupublic day memories and also remind citizens of their duties towards the society.

Here's what the celebrities have to say:

Anuj Sachdev: Republic Day is a day of solidarity and integrity towards the country. In the current scenario, we can help our country by becoming better citizens. There are a lot of things that makes me feel proud of India, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done. For instance, demonitisation was a progressive step but follow ups are as necessary. I would urge people to keep the country clean and not encourage corruption by getting work done in an orderly manner.

Roop Durgapal: Republic day is celebrated to remember the historic day when India was declared a sovereign state and our constitution was formed. As the citizens of India, we should realise our power to elect our leaders sensibly and see who can actually amend the constitution as per the current scenario.

Iqbal Khan: Republic Day reminds us that we are the part of a civilisation where every one is equal, independent and together! As an actor its my dream to bring in some changes through the entertainment medium which I tried by doing a show called 'Pyaar Ko Hojanedo'. I will keep trying through new ideas in future too.

Kunal Jaisingh: Repulbic day for me means the day India took charge of its on future and in that sense we as citizens of this wonderful nation should vow to take charge and responsibility towards the betterment of our country.

Shaleen Bhanot: Republic day holds a special place in my heart as it makes me feel patriotic and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for us. As an actor I am blessed that in my own way I have enacted situations to prove my loyalty and patriotism. I hope in some way I've been able to reach out to millions out there through my craft.

Mouli Ganguly: This day reminds me of what our ancesters did for our country. This day boosts my patriotism. My nanu was a part of freedom movement. I still haven't contributed as much I would like to towards my nation.

Mahika Sharma: Republic Day is a special day for me as it reminds me of all the sacrifices that our ancestors did to make India a democratic and free nation. I hope that people will also feel the same and will understand their duties that they need to follows as citizens of this country.

Dalljeet Kaur: I try to be disciplined as a citizen and I think that's a contribution to the society as a whole. I pay the taxes on time and I am usually conscious about my duties towards the society.

Ridhima Pundit: I make sure that I am not breaking any rules set for us by our government. As an actor, I feel we are able to connect to many by virtue of what we do, hence if we go right so will our fans and thereby the people.

Abhinav Shukla: My family is democratic in true sense. My father is a scientist , my mother a teacher, my brother is a Naval Officer and i am an Entertainer we all are doing out bit for our country !