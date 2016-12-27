10 More Die After Consuming Toxic Liquor in Pakistan, Toll Reaches 22
Representative image
Lahore: Ten more people died on Tuesday after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas eve in a town in central Pakistan, raising the death toll in the tragedy to 22.
Over two dozen people were hospitalised in the town of Toba Tek Singh as their health deteriorated after consuming the alcohol in Mubarakabad Christian Colony, hospital officials said.
A total of 22 people have died so far, The News reported Condition of 12 others is said to be critical and they have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.
Meanwhile, authorities have formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter.
The incident took place on December 24 in a Christian colony of Toba Tek Singh district, some 200 km from here.
More than 30 people consumed the home-made toxic liquor after which their condition deteriorated.
According to a police official, a father-son duo have been arrested for making the toxic liquor.
