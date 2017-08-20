GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

120 Gas Canisters Found For 'One or More' Attacks in Barcelona

On the eve of the attack in Barcelona, an explosion had occurred at the house about 200 kilometres south of the city, and police believe it was detonated in error by the suspected jihadists.

AFP

Updated:August 20, 2017, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
120 Gas Canisters Found For 'One or More' Attacks in Barcelona
Armed Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra officers patrol along La Barceloneta beach in Barcelona, Spain, on August 19, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez)
Barcelona: Police said on Sunday they have found more than 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar, where suspects of this week's twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs for "one or more" attacks in Barcelona.

"We're starting to see clearly that (the Alcanar house) was the place where they were preparing explosives for one or more attacks in the city of Barcelona," police chief of Catalonia region Josep Lluis Trapero told journalists.

On the eve of the attack in Barcelona, an explosion had occurred at the house about 200 kilometres south of the city, and police believe it was detonated in error by the suspected jihadists.

Related Story

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.