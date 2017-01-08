15 Dead, 24 Wounded in two Road Accidents in Pakistan

Lahore: At least 15 people were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

A car-van collision on Grand Trunk Road in Sohawa near Jhelum killed at least 11 people while injuring four others

who were shifted to a local hospital. The incident occurred after the car's tyre burst and it crashed into the van, The Express Tribune reported.

In another incident, four people were killed and 20 others wounded after an 'over speeding' bus collided with a

trailer near Yousuf Wala near Sahiwal.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while expressing grief over the loss of precious lives ordered an inquiry into

the incident.

He condoled the deaths of those killed and expressed his sympathies with the relatives of the victims.