15 Dead, 24 Wounded in two Road Accidents in Pakistan
Representative Image/ AP Photo
Lahore: At least 15 people were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.
A car-van collision on Grand Trunk Road in Sohawa near Jhelum killed at least 11 people while injuring four others
who were shifted to a local hospital. The incident occurred after the car's tyre burst and it crashed into the van, The Express Tribune reported.
In another incident, four people were killed and 20 others wounded after an 'over speeding' bus collided with a
trailer near Yousuf Wala near Sahiwal.
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while expressing grief over the loss of precious lives ordered an inquiry into
the incident.
He condoled the deaths of those killed and expressed his sympathies with the relatives of the victims.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- huge winPBL 2017: Delhi Acers Thump PV Sindhu's Chennai Smashers 5-2
- Nokia is BackNokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000
- Raining SequelsBaahubali 2, Fukrey 2, Judwa 2: Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels of 2017
- Masand's VerdictA Monster Calls Review: Intelligent Fairytale With a Heart Full of Magic
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face