17-year-old Alleged Mastermind of Blue Whale Challenge Caught in Russia

A 17-year-old Russian girl has been arrested in the Khabarovsk Krai region of Russia, for allegedly being the mastermind behind the notorious blue whale challenge.The girl reportedly was heading multiple groups that were running under the "Blue Whale Challenge" name and was allegedly threatening to kill her victims or their family members if they did not follow her instructions.She is shown barefoot in a police video as cops examine her flat and the books, drawings found in it, most of it linked to suicide. She possessed a drawing she made of 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin, the man accused of being the ‘inventor’ of the deadly game.The game allegedly consists of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators during a 50-day period, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide. The term "Blue Whale" comes from the phenomenon of beached whales, which is linked to suicide.The girl is said to have played the game herself, but did not complete the final challenge and chose to become an "admin". The teenage suspect introduced herself as a man to her victims.The game seems to have reached India as well with a 19-year-old boy committing suicide by hanging himself in Madurai on Wednesday evening.Created by 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin, who is currently spending three years in a Siberian jail, the game has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 130 kids around the world.​