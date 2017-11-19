GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

19 Dead in Beijing Fire, Says State Media

The inferno broke out in Beijing's southern Daxing district, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities.

AFP

Updated:November 19, 2017, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
19 Dead in Beijing Fire, Says State Media
Image for representation. (AP)
Beijing: A fire tore through a house in Beijing Saturday killing 19 people and injuring eight, Chinese state media said.

The inferno broke out in Beijing's southern Daxing district, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities.

The report did not specify the cause but said an unspecified number of suspects were in police custody.

Xinhua said the fire was brought under control some three hours after it erupted and that the injured had been rushed to hospital.

Deadly fires are common in China, where fire safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.

Eleven people died in September when a fire broke out in two houses in the eastern city of Taizhou.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Netflix Planning More Local Content to Expand in India, Says CEO

Netflix Planning More Local Content to Expand in India, Says CEO

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES