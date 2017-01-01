»
23 dead in Indonesia boat accident: Official

AFP

January 1, 2017
Representative image (Getty)

Jakarta: At least 23 people have been killed and 17 are missing after a passenger boat caught fire on Sunday near Jakarta, according to officials.

The passenger boat was ferrying some 200 people off the coast of Jakarta to Tidung island, a tourist destination 50
kilometres from the capital, when the fire started, said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

