23 dead in Indonesia boat accident: Official
Representative image (Getty)
Jakarta: At least 23 people have been killed and 17 are missing after a passenger boat caught fire on Sunday near Jakarta, according to officials.
The passenger boat was ferrying some 200 people off the coast of Jakarta to Tidung island, a tourist destination 50
kilometres from the capital, when the fire started, said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
