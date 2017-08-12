36 Killed in Floods and Landslides in Nepal

At least 36 people were killed and 12 others missing in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal, officials said on Saturday.According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seven people were killed in Sunsari district in southern Nepal.Four persons were killed in Sindhuli, four each in Jhapa and Sindhuli districts, three each in Banke, Morang and Panchthar districts and the rest others in different districts.Hundreds of families have been displaced in the floods and landslides across the country.The Nepal Cabinet held an emergency meeting during which Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ordered the local district administrations to intensify the rescue and release activities.Nepalese Home Minister Janardan Sharma said that all the security agencies will be mobilised in an integrated manner for carrying out the rescue operations.Jhapa, Morang Sunsari, Sapttari, Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya and Dang districts were the worst affected by flood.Hundreds of houses have been submerged in Morang. Biratnagar airport has been closed after flood water gushed into the airport area.