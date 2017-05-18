381 Students Hospitalised in China For Norovirus

Beijing: As many as 381 students were hospitalised in northeast China after an outbreak of contagious stomach bug norovirus in a school, authorities said today.

The students from the No 2 Experimental School in Fuyu, Jilin Province, showed symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and fever Tuesday night, according to the city government.

Medical staff later found that the school's filtered water supply contained excessive bacteria, while samples of the students' vomit tested positive of norovirus.

The school has more than 10,000 students, with about 8,000 boarding on campus. It provides filtered water to the campus via a pipeline. All water has been now turned off within the school.

125 students had been discharged from hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigation into the cause of the contamination continues.