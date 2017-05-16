4 Terrorists Including Taseer's Kidnappers Killed in Pakistan

Lahore: Four Taliban terrorists, including the two alleged kidnappers of slain governor of Punjab Salmaan Taseer's son, have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Tuesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police received a tip-off that two suspected terrorists -- Usman Basra and Abdul Rehman -- of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan were hiding at a house in Khanewal's Jahanian area, some 350 km from Lahore, on Monday.

A team raided the hideout after which the terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades.

In the encounter, four terrorists including Basra and Rehman were killed while four others managed to flee taking the advantage of darkness.

Officials have seized 10 kg explosives, a hand grenade, two rifles, a pistol and ammunition from the hideout.

Usman and Rehman were involved in the kidnapping of Taseer's son Shahbaz Taseer who was abducted a few months after his father was assassinated by his guard in January 2011 for alleged blasphemy.

Shahbaz was rescued from Balochistan province last year.