7 Children Killed as Train Hits Motorcycle Rickshaw in Pakistan
Representative iamge
Lahore: At least seven children were killed on Friday and four others injured when a train hit a motorcycle rickshaw at a railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The incident took place near the town of Lodhran when the rickshaw drivers apparently misjudged the speed of the Karachi-bound train due to heavy fog while crossing the tracks.
The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for immediate treatment.
Expressing grief and concern over the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed authorities to provide medical facilities to the injured, Radio Pakistan reported.
In September, six persons were killed and over 150 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger train rammed into a stationary freight train near Multan in Punjab province in a pre-dawn accident.
