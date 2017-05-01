After Move to Impeach CJ, Nepal Army Says 'Maintaining Vigil'
Top officials of Nepalese Army have decided to maintain vigil in view of the challenges to security from 'unfolding events', the army's media wing said.(Image: Reuters)
Kathmandu: The Nepal Army will maintain vigil due to the "unfolding events" in the country, it said in an unusual move hours after an impeachment motion was registered in the parliament against the first woman chief justice.
Top officials have decided to maintain vigil in view of the challenges to security from "unfolding events", the army's media wing said in a statement, without explaining what it meant by unfolding events.
It said the officials also reviewed overall security situation in Nepal.
Karki, 64, has been automatically suspended from the position after the motion was registered.
A total of 249 lawmakers from the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist-Centre) have signed the motion.
Nidhi leads the Nepali Congress, the largest constituent of the ruling coalition mustered by Prime Minister Prachanda.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Local Development Kamal Thapa has expressed his displeasure against the motion.
Thapa, also the chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, in a tweet said the motion was not just unfortunate but objectionable.
The army, which is to be deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls, said it has reviewed the situation and the efforts by political parties in forging a consensus, said the statement.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Chris Lynn Hands Kolkata Knight Riders Major Boost
- Akshay Kumar Sends Out a Strong Message For The Youngsters
- New Renault Duster CVT Petrol Launched in India at Rs 10.32 Lakh
- Sachin Says His Second Innings is Here - SRTphone Set to Launch
- Azlan Shah 2017: Mandeep Nets Hat-trick As India Edge Japan