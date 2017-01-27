Air Force One is 'Beautiful', a 'Nice Plane', Says Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. January 26, 2017/REUTERS
Washington: Aboard Air Force One on his first flight, US President Donald Trump has praised the presidential jet, calling it "beautiful" and a "nice plane."
"Beautiful. Great flying, really good. Nice plane," Trump told reporters yesterday travelling with him on his way back from Philadelphia.
Trump, who owns his personal plane, said Air Force One is a "very special plane."
"That's a good one, too but this is a very special plane," he said in response to a question as journalists travelling with him were brought to the front of the aircraft after it landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
"In pretty cool jacket, right?" he remarked about the navy blue Air Force One jacket draped over the back of his chair.
This was Trumps first ride aboard Air Force One a modified Boeing 747 which transports the President of the United States after he was sworn in on January 20.
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2017: Bring on Rafa, Says Federer, Ahead of Final Push
- Alia and I Are 'friends': Sidharth Malhotra
- Vivo V5 Plus Review: Ups the Selfie Ante With Class
- Iconic Maracana Stadium Has Electricity Cut off Due to Unpaid Bills
- Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh's Film Grosses More on the Opening Day