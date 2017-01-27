Air Force One is 'Beautiful', a 'Nice Plane', Says Trump

Washington: Aboard Air Force One on his first flight, US President Donald Trump has praised the presidential jet, calling it "beautiful" and a "nice plane."

"Beautiful. Great flying, really good. Nice plane," Trump told reporters yesterday travelling with him on his way back from Philadelphia.

Trump, who owns his personal plane, said Air Force One is a "very special plane."

"That's a good one, too but this is a very special plane," he said in response to a question as journalists travelling with him were brought to the front of the aircraft after it landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"In pretty cool jacket, right?" he remarked about the navy blue Air Force One jacket draped over the back of his chair.

This was Trumps first ride aboard Air Force One a modified Boeing 747 which transports the President of the United States after he was sworn in on January 20.