AirAsia Flight From Perth Plummets 20,000 Feet, Passengers Recount Horror

Passengers aboard an AirAsia flight from Perth to Bali was forced to turn back to Perth after losing cabin pressure. Flyers recounted their terror on Monday as oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the crew added to the panic.Video circulating online shows distressed passengers wearing oxygen masks with an alarm blaring and AirAsia staff calling for people to assume the brace position. According to a CNN report, the crew’s reaction created further fear.A CNN report has quoted Clare Askew, a passenger, alleging that the “panic was escalated because of the behavior of the staff, who were screaming and looked tearful and shocked”.Askew further said, “We look to them for reassurance and we didn't get any. We were more worried because of how panicked they were.”Air Asia has meanwhile clarified that the plane suffered a "technical issue". The aircraft dropped from an altitude of 32,000 feet to 10,000 feet within a few minutes. Australian media reported that the incident took place 25 minutes after take-off."I picked up my phone and sent a text message to my family, just hoping that they would get it," a passenger named Leah told Channel Nine television. "It was horrible.""We didn't know what was happening because all the voice recordings on the plane where in every language but English," she said.According to an AFP report, AirAsia apologised for the scare, blaming a "technical issue" without elaborating on the cause."The safety of passengers and crew is our priority," the airline said in a statement."AirAsia apologises to passengers for any inconvenience caused."(With agency inputs)