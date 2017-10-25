GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Albert Einstein's Theory of Happiness Sells for USD 1.3M at Auction

The Nobel-winning scientist's musings, on a handwritten note, may not be as famous as his groundbreaking theory of relativity, but they still shed light on one of the great modern minds.

Associated Press

Updated:October 25, 2017, 8:04 AM IST
A note written on a Tokyo hotel official paper in 1922 by Albert Einstein is seen before it is sold at an auction in Jerusalem, October 24, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Jerusalem: While Albert Einstein's theory of happiness may be relative, it fetched USD 1.3 million at a Jerusalem auction.

The Nobel-winning scientist's musings, on a handwritten note, may not be as famous as his groundbreaking theory of relativity, but they still shed light on one of the great modern minds.

The Winner's auction house said Einstein scribbled the note in German to a bellboy while travelling in Japan in 1922 after he did not have the cash to give him a tip.

It says: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness."

Today's bidding began at USD 2,000 and quickly escalated.

Winner's would not disclose the buyer or seller.

Einstein won a Nobel Prize in physics for his theory of relativity. He died in 1955.
