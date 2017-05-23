An Opportunity For Manchester United To Provide Healing Touch to Their City

Hours before they take on Ajax Amsterdam in the final of the Europa League in what is perhaps their biggest match of the season, Manchester United are having to deal with the distressing news of a bomb blast, that ripped through the heart of the city of Manchester on Monday night.

While most of the top European football clubs are a paragon of their respective city’s spirit, very few could match the popularity of English Premier League’s most successful team.

The team, which changed the course of English football history under stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson by toppling bitter rivals Liverpool from the perch, has been struggling to find its feet ever since Ferguson bid goodbye to his managerial career.

And for the fourth straight season, the team has failed to win the Premier League title, finishing a disappointing sixth in the current season.

Even the appointment of the high profile Jose Mourinho couldn’t change the team’s fortunes. Although his dogged approach has ensured that the team is on the cusp of winning Europe’s second tier tournament, the Europa League. And a triumph would guarantee United a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League amongst Europe’s elite clubs. Something the team and the fans are desperate about.

And Mourinho and his boys have a great opportunity to not just win the title but also provide a healing touch to the people of Manchester.

Remember, it is the people of Manchester who stood by the club in its most difficult period, when a plane crash in Munich killed many young players from Matt Busby’s great team.

It is the same fans who rallied behind Ferguson and his enterprising band in the 90s, which resulted in a golden period in the club’s history.

The time has come for Manchester United to give back to the city which it has represented with a lot of pride and zeal.