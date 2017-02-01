»
Armed Man Holds Staff Hostage at Istanbul Hospital

Associated Press

First published: February 1, 2017, 5:05 PM IST | Updated: 21 mins ago
Representational Image.

Istanbul: Turkish media reports say an armed man is holding a number of doctors and other staff hostage at a hospital in Istanbul.

The Hurriyet newspaper says Wednesday the gunman is believed to be a patient at the psychiatric unit of Istanbul's Cerrahpasa hospital. It says police have been dispatched to the scene.

More details are awaited.

