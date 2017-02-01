Armed Man Holds Staff Hostage at Istanbul Hospital
Representational Image.
Istanbul: Turkish media reports say an armed man is holding a number of doctors and other staff hostage at a hospital in Istanbul.
The Hurriyet newspaper says Wednesday the gunman is believed to be a patient at the psychiatric unit of Istanbul's Cerrahpasa hospital. It says police have been dispatched to the scene.
More details are awaited.
