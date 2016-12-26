Arrest of Al-Jazeera Journalist Mahmoud Hussein Gomaa Ordered in Egypt
The logo of Al Jazeera Media Network is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France. (Reuters)
Cairo: Egypt's general prosecutor's office ordered the arrest of an Al-Jazeera news producer for allegedly broadcasting "false news".
The prosecution on Sunday accused Mahmoud Hussein Gomaa of inciting hatred against state institutions and broadcasting false news with the aim of providing an adulterated version of events in Egypt, Efe news reported.
"Al-Jazeera holds Egyptian authorities responsible for the safety of Hussein and is calling for his immediate release," the Qatar-based network said in a statement.
Hussein was on holiday when he was arrested on Friday along with his two brothers by Homeland Security officials.
Al-Jazeera said that the three had been taken to an unknown place.
The Egyptian Interior Ministry arrested Hussein three days after being interrogated for 15 hours at Cairo's airport over allegations of spreading false news, documentaries and media reports, as well as posting them online in exchange for large sums of money, according to authorities.
Al-Jazeera has been from working in Egypt due to the tense relationship between Doha and Cairo, as Qatar was one of the main supporters of the former Islamist leader of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Morsi.
