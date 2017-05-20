DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
As Trump troubles Mount, Impeachment Research Begins at White House
File photo of President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)
Washington: White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment procedures in an effort to prepare for what officials still believe is a distant possibility that President Donald Trump could have to fend off attempts to remove him from office, two people briefed on the discussions tell CNN.
ALSO READ | At a White House in Crisis, Trump Looks Increasingly Isolated
But lawyers in the White House counsel's office have consulted experts in impeachment during the past week and have begun collecting information on how such proceedings would work, a person briefed on the matter told CNN.
One outside attorney close to the office of White House counsel Don McGahn cast doubt on impeachment preparations, saying it wouldn't be something McGahn would authorize.
ALSO READ | How Donald Trump Bragged to Russians About Firing 'Nut Job' FBI Boss Comey
Earlier this week, close advisers to the President, including lawyer and surrogate Michael Cohen, visited the White House to discuss his need to hire personal attorneys for Trump.
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Amitabh Bachchan Can't Be Replaced: KBC Producers On Roping In New Host for Upcoming Season
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review
- IPL 2017: MI vs KKR - Turning Point of the Match - Giving Bumrah the New Ball