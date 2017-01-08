4 Israeli Soldiers Killed, 15 Pedestrians Injured in Jerusalem Truck 'Attack'

Jerusalem: At least 4 Israeli soldiers were killed and 15 others were seriously injured when a truck rammed into pedestrians in Jerusalem on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, a medic at the scene said.

Arie Jaffe, of the United Hatzalah emergency service, said the driver was also killed in the incident in west Jerusalem.

However, the police and ambulance service called it a deliberate attack.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street". The radio said the driver of the vehicle was shot.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She says the attacker has been neutralised.

Israel's rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

Security camera footage of a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem shows the vehicle barreling into a crowd of soldiers gathered next to a bus.

The soldiers are located well off the road. After smashing through the crowd at a high speed, the vehicle quickly backs up, apparently to run over more people. An instructor who was escorting the soldiers told Israeli media that he shot and killed the driver before anyone else was hurt. Other soldiers also opened fire, he said.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it's the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation. The Palestinian Hamas movement is praising a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed four Israelis, but does not claim responsibility.

Israeli prime minister visits site of attack

Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister and his defense minister have visited the scene of a truck ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed four Israelis and wounded more than a dozen others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman were seen talking to rescue workers and security officials at the site before quickly leaving.

The attack was among the deadliest in a more than yearlong spate of violence.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.