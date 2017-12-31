GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

At Least 17 killed and 13 Injured in Suicide Attack on Afghan Funeral

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said a rickshaw rigged with explosives went off among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 13 other people were wounded.

Associated Press

Updated:December 31, 2017, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At Least 17 killed and 13 Injured in Suicide Attack on Afghan Funeral
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Jalalabad, Afghanistan: Kabul, Afghanistan: A bombing targeted the funeral of a local official in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 17 people, officials said.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said a rickshaw rigged with explosives went off among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 13 other people were wounded.

Habibi said initial reports were that a suicide bomber was behind the attack, but that authorities now believe it was a remotely-detonated explosion.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban denied any involvement. An Islamic State affiliate is active in Nangarhar province and has targeted officials and security forces in the past.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a sticky bomb exploded in a crowded neighborhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to Gen. Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php