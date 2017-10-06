GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
At least 19 Killed in Train-Bus Collision in Russia

A statement from the regional interior ministry said all of the victims were on board the bus.

AFP

Updated:October 6, 2017, 12:17 PM IST
Representative photo.(GETTY IMAGES)
Moscow: At least 19 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a train near the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, regional authorities said on Friday.

"According to the latest information, 19 people have been killed," the head of the regional health service, Alexandre Kiryukhin, told the TASS news agency.

