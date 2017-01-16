LIVE

At Least 32 Dead in Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan

AFP

First published: January 16, 2017, 10:01 AM IST | Updated: 6 mins ago
Representative image

Bishkek: A cargo plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan's main airport in thick fog crashed in a populated area Monday, authorities at the airport said, leaving at least 32 people dead.

The majority of the dead are from the nearby village of Dacha-Suu where the plane -- a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul from Hong Kong via Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek -- crashed at around 7.30 am local time (0130 GMT), a spokesman for the country's emergency services ministry told AFP.

Four pilots also died, the health ministry said.

