At Least 32 Dead in Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan
Representative image
Bishkek: A cargo plane attempting to land at Kyrgyzstan's main airport in thick fog crashed in a populated area Monday, authorities at the airport said, leaving at least 32 people dead.
The majority of the dead are from the nearby village of Dacha-Suu where the plane -- a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul from Hong Kong via Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek -- crashed at around 7.30 am local time (0130 GMT), a spokesman for the country's emergency services ministry told AFP.
Four pilots also died, the health ministry said.
