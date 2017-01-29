At Least 47 killed in Madagascar Wedding Crash, Says Police
Image for representation only.
Antananarivo: At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests veered off the road and plunged into a river in Madagascar, police said on Sunday.
Police said the accident occured on Saturday outside the town of Anjozorobe, around 90 kilometres from the capital. The truck was transporting passengers who had attended a wedding the day before.
There were "a total of 47 deaths, including 10 children" and the newly-wedded couple, police spokesman Herilala Andrianatisaona told AFP. Twenty-two others were injured.
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 10: Manu Leaves Winner's Race, Walks Out With Rs 10 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 10 Finale: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Shake a Leg With Finalists
- Syed Modi International 2017: PV Sindhu Beats Mariska to Clinch Title
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS: All You Need to Know Before the Launch
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country