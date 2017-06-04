At Least Two French People Among Wounded in London Attack: Macron

Paris: Two French people were injured in the London attack which left six dead and nearly 50 wounded, the French presidency said on Sunday, with one said to be in serious condition.

Presidential spokesman Christophe Castaner told French radio that “two French people are wounded, one in a serious condition” after the attack in which three men mowed down pedestrians with a van before jumping out and stabbing passers-by.

The Elysee Palace said in a separate statement that France was doing everything it could to help the casualties, adding that security would be tightened for expatriates voting in London on Sunday in the upcoming French parliamentary election.

“The attack which struck London... is a new abominable, cowardly attack on our free societies,” the presidency said.

President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for Britain and said France “will continue to fight terrorism with all its powers, alongside the United Kingdom and all affected countries,” the presidency said.

France has suffered its own wave of terror in recent years, with more than 200 people killed in jihadist attacks since 2015.