GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Australia Deputy PM Ineligible for Parliament Over Dual Citizenship

Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

AFP

Updated:October 27, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australia Deputy PM Ineligible for Parliament Over Dual Citizenship
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during question time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in May 2017. (Photo via Getty Images)
Sydney: Australia's deputy prime minister is ineligible to sit in parliament as he held dual citizenship when elected, the nation's highest court ruled Friday, in a move that threatens the government's slim majority.

Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

The High Court decision means the government loses its one-seat majority in the lower House of Representatives until after a by-election for Joyce's seat.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES