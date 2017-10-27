Australia Deputy PM Ineligible for Parliament Over Dual Citizenship
Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during question time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in May 2017. (Photo via Getty Images)
Sydney: Australia's deputy prime minister is ineligible to sit in parliament as he held dual citizenship when elected, the nation's highest court ruled Friday, in a move that threatens the government's slim majority.
The High Court decision means the government loses its one-seat majority in the lower House of Representatives until after a by-election for Joyce's seat.
