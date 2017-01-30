Australian leader says Trump agrees to accept refugees
File photo of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Reuters)
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says President Donald Trump has agreed to resettle an unspecified number of refugees languishing at Australia's expense in Pacific island camps.
Turnbull said today during a 25-minute telephone conversation on Sunday that Trump had agreed to uphold an undertaking given by President Barak Obama's administration in its final months.
Turnbull declined to say how many refugees might be resettled in the United States.
The Obama administration had agreed to resettle refugees among almost 1,300 asylum seekers held at Australia's expense on the island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Most of the asylum seekers are Muslims from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Australia refuses to resettle any refugee who has arrived by boat since a tougher policy was announced in 2013.
