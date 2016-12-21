Baloch High Court Warns Musharraf of 'Red Warrant' If he Fails to Appear

Quetta: The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday warned former Pakistani dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf that a 'red warrant' would be issued if him if he fails to appear in court in connection with the murder of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006.

A divisional bench of the Balochistan High Court, comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Zaheer-uddin- Kakar, was hearing an application filed by Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, son of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, challenging the acquittal of the 73-year-old former Pakistani President in the case.

The BHC asked Musharraf's counsel to provide an exact date on which his client would appear in court.

The former president's counsel, Akhtar Shah, pleaded that his client would appear before the court once guaranteed security and after his medical check-up was complete.

Shah said that the former president was returning to the country on March 23, 2017, and he would subsequently attend court hearings.

"We will give 2 months' time, but ensure the presence of your client," Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked.

During previous hearings, Bugti's lawyer had complained that despite repeated orders, Musharraf has failed to appear before the court.

Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court had acquitted the former president in the murder of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti. But Bugti's son had challenged the acquittal.

Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed in an operation in Balochistan's Kohlu district on August 26, 2006. Bugti's son had named Musharraf, former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former interior minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, former governor Balochistan Owais Ahmed Ghani, and senior officials in the murder of his father.

Bugti had led an armed campaign to press for provincial autonomy and a greater share of profits from Balochistan's natural resources.

The death of the Baloch chieftain had sparked angry protests in parts of the country.

Musharraf, who went into self-imposed exile in Dubai after being forced to resign as president facing impeachment following the 2008 elections, had returned to Pakistan in 2013 to contest elections but was implicated in several cases. He also lost in the polls.

He was not allowed to leave the country until government allowed him in March this year to go abroad for treatment following orders by the Supreme Court.

Musharraf has been facing a slew of cases, including the high treason trial and the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Musharraf seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.