Barack Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars
This view of Mars Curiosity's deck taken on September 19, 2012 and released on September 21, 2012 shows a plaque bearing several signatures of US officials, including that of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in this image taken by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) during the rover's 44th Martian day, or sol, on Mars. The plaque is located on the front left side of the rover's deck. (Image: Reuters)
New York: Although US President Barack Obama is set to leave office in less than a week, his signature will stand testimony on Mars that he once held the highest office in America.
Responding to the moment of galactic glory, Obama tweeted, "That is out of this world. Thanks."
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover's Twitter handle on Thursday posted a photo of a plaque bearing the signatures of Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and the other US officials.
"Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars," @MarsCuriosity tweeted.
The photo was taken on September 19, 2012, the rover's 44th Martian day, by the Mars Hand Lens Imager.
The plaque was affixed to the rover's deck with four bolts.
"Similar plaques with signatures... adorn the lander platforms for NASA's Spirit and Opportunity rovers, which landed on Mars in January of 2004," NASA added.
