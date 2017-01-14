Barack Obama to Hold Final Press Conference on Wednesday

Washington: US President Barack Obama will hold the final press conference of his eight-year administration on Wednesday, just two days before leaving office.

The White House said Obama would appear before the press corps as he prepares to hand over power to Donald Trump on January 20.

It follows a tradition of past presidents of holding a concluding news conference. President George W. Bush took his final round of questions from reporters on January 12, 2009, eight days before Obama was sworn in.

During his final address on Tuesday, outgoing President Barack Obama said goodbye to the US citizens in an emotional speech. Obama also thanked his supporters, staff, his wife and Vice-President Joe Biden, who he said was like a brother to him.

Instead of the Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks, Obama chose Chicago -- the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 -- to address a sold-out crowd of supporters.

He said that he received a lot of messages and it was his turn to say thanks. While noting that America was a better place now, Obama told his supporters that they made him a better President.