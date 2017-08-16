GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Barack Obama's Tweet Condemning Charlottesville Violence is the Most-Liked Ever

Former US President Barack Obama’s tweet had more than 2.8 million likes, making it the most liked tweet of all time, behind a tweet from Ariana Grande following the attack at her concert in Manchester in May.

Agencies

Updated:August 16, 2017, 9:30 AM IST
File photo of former US President Barack Obama. (Image: Reuters)
Charlottesville: Former President Barack Obama's tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend is already one of the platform's most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."



The quote comes from Nelson Mandela's autobiography Long Walk to Freedom. Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.8 million likes, making it the most liked tweet of all time, behind a tweet from Ariana Grande following the attack at her concert in Manchester in May. Grande tweets had got around 2.7 million likes.

Obama's reaction to the Charlottesville attack is also the fifth-most retweeted behind a tweet from a teen who wanted free chicken nuggets from Wendy's, Ellen Degeneres' tweet from 2014 Oscars, a tweet from singer Louis Tomlinson to his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles and Ariana Grande's previously mentioned tweet.
