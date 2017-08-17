GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Barcelona Attack Live: 13 Reported Killed as Van Rams Crowd, One Suspect Arrested

News18.com | August 17, 2017, 11:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

Two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van mowed down dozens of people, El Periodico newspaper reported.

El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information. It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 17, 2017 11:41 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2017 11:36 pm (IST)

According to reports from Spain, the suspect is understood to be from north Africa but possesses an NIE, the identity document issued to foreigners who reside in Spain.

Aug 17, 2017 11:30 pm (IST)

A second van linked to an attack in Barcelona on Thursday has been found in the small town of Vic in Catalonia, local authorities there said on Twitter. Police had cordoned off the area and were inspecting the vehicle, the city council said. Spanish media earlier reported that a second van had been rented as a getaway car by attackers.

Aug 17, 2017 11:27 pm (IST)

One arrested for Barcelona terror attack

One suspect has been arrested for the Barcelona attack. Spanish paper El Pais said that van used in the attack was rented by an immigrant called Driss Oukabir, according to the identification made by the Civil Guard. 

Aug 17, 2017 11:19 pm (IST)

CNN is reporting that police suspect there is a getaway vehicle near the site which the gunmen were trying to reach after plowing the van into a crowd in Las Ramblas. Police is currently in midst of a search operation in the area.

Aug 17, 2017 11:15 pm (IST)

Catalan emergency services have requested that metro and train stations be closed in the area close to the Las Ramblas avenue, the scene to attack, in the city centre.

Aug 17, 2017 11:11 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2017 11:05 pm (IST)

CNN is reporting that Barcelona Police are conducting house to house searches around the site of the attack, trying to find and isolate two reported gunmen.

Aug 17, 2017 11:02 pm (IST)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in an official statement, has called the Barcelona attack as a terror attack and has asked US citizens in Barcelona to stay indoors and follow the directions of the police. 

Aug 17, 2017 11:02 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2017 10:58 pm (IST)

No group or organisation has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Aug 17, 2017 10:57 pm (IST)

Witnesses told CNN that the van was travelling at 80kmph when it plowed into Las Ramblas.

Aug 17, 2017 10:54 pm (IST)

The attack follows the  trend of recent trend of terror attacks in Europe in recent years where attackers, linked to the Islamic State, have driven vehicles into crowds, causing a number of casualties. 

Aug 17, 2017 10:49 pm (IST)

There has been some confusion about the death toll. Local broadcast media outlets are reporting 13 deaths citing police sources. But an official police statement has pegged the death toll as 1 so far. However, it expects the death toll to rise. Police say 32 people have been injured in the attack.

Aug 17, 2017 10:39 pm (IST)

Catalan police have confirmed that the crash was a terrorist attack. “Terrorist attack confirmed,” they said. “The terrorist attack protocol has been activated.”

Aug 17, 2017 10:35 pm (IST)

Reports say that a second van could have been involved in the attack and fled the scene. Television pictures show that the van stopped on top of a Joan Miro mosaic, half-way down Las Ramblas - meaning that it would have covered more than 500 metres from the spot of the accident.

Aug 17, 2017 10:28 pm (IST)

Riot police stationed, street deserted 

Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate. He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified."

Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by. Fleming says: "It's just kind of a tense situation...."Clearly, people were scared."

The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block. His street now is deserted.

Aug 17, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)

The first visual of the van that plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona. (Photo: Twitter)

Aug 17, 2017 10:20 pm (IST)

Cadena SER radio citing police sources said that at least 13 people have died in the van crash. 

Aug 17, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)

In a tweet, the Spanish police have asked people not to circulate images of the injured out of respect for their families. According to reports, around 80 people are holed up in a church near the attack. Guardian quoted a spokeswoman for a chain of ten restaurants in the area said that some 600 people were stuck inside their restaurants, waiting for permission from the police to leave.

Aug 17, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)

Local police say they still do not know the motivation for the attack, but are treating it as terrorism. The Cadena Ser radio station reports that a Spanish identity card with an Arabic name has been found inside the van. Police have not yet confirmed these reports. 

Aug 17, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)

Witness Ethan Spibey told Britain's Sky News: "All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways." He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church.

Aug 17, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)

Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers. Barcelona-based newspapers reporting at least two dead and 20 injured.  At least five were seen lying on the ground on the popular tourist street.

Aug 17, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

Armed police officers patrol an empty street, after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain.

Aug 17, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

Catalan police say they have activated protocols for attack, but cannot confirm motive behind Barcelona van crash: Reuters

Aug 17, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)

Police in Spain confirm fatalities after van slams into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic district. According to local reports, at least 2 people have died and over 20 are injured. 

 
Aug 17, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities. Rajoy said on Twitter the priority was to attend to the injured.

Aug 17, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

Spain's El Pais newspaper says that Barcelona police are treating the van crash as a terror attack. El Pais, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a nearby bar. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.

Aug 17, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

What we know so far

A white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district and crashed into pedestrians.

- Local reports say 2 people have been killed and around 20-25 injured.

- Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.

- Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelonaare holed up in a bar.

