Barcelona Attack Live: 13 Reported Killed as Van Rams Crowd, One Suspect Arrested

Aug 17, 2017 10:28 pm (IST)

Riot police stationed, street deserted

Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate. He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified."

Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by. Fleming says: "It's just kind of a tense situation...."Clearly, people were scared."

The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block. His street now is deserted.