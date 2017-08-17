Barcelona Attack Live: 13 Reported Killed as Van Rams Crowd, One Suspect Arrested

Event Highlights
El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information. It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.
The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
A second van linked to an attack in Barcelona on Thursday has been found in the small town of Vic in Catalonia, local authorities there said on Twitter. Police had cordoned off the area and were inspecting the vehicle, the city council said. Spanish media earlier reported that a second van had been rented as a getaway car by attackers.
London stands with Barcelona against the evil of terrorism.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017
Catalan police have confirmed that the crash was a terrorist attack. “Terrorist attack confirmed,” they said. “The terrorist attack protocol has been activated.”
Es confirma atemptat terrorista. S'ha activat el protocol d'atemptat terrorista— Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017
Riot police stationed, street deserted
Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate. He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified."
Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by. Fleming says: "It's just kind of a tense situation...."Clearly, people were scared."
The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block. His street now is deserted.
In a tweet, the Spanish police have asked people not to circulate images of the injured out of respect for their families. According to reports, around 80 people are holed up in a church near the attack. Guardian quoted a spokeswoman for a chain of ten restaurants in the area said that some 600 people were stuck inside their restaurants, waiting for permission from the police to leave.
Witness Ethan Spibey told Britain's Sky News: "All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways." He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church.
- A white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district and crashed into pedestrians.
- Local reports say 2 people have been killed and around 20-25 injured.
- Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.
- Spain's El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash in Barcelonaare holed up in a bar.
