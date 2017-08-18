Barcelona Attack Live: Police Name 17-year-old as Prime Suspect in Van Rampage

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Spanish Broadcaster RTVE tweets image of 17-year-old Barcelona van attack suspect Moussa Oukabir.
Buscan a Moussa Oukabir como presunto autor del atentado de Las Ramblas https://t.co/4GyspDu3Rg pic.twitter.com/VRGRgjclpf— RTVE (@rtve) August 18, 2017
Spanish police have a named a 17-year-old suspect in the Barcelona attack. Moussa Oukabir, is suspected to be the driver of Las Ramblas van that killed 13 people. Moussa is said to be the brother of Driss Oukabir, who was the earlier caught suspect. The documents used to rent the van used in the Barcelona attack were Driss'.
Rahul Gandhi condemns the attack in Barcelona.
Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona. Share the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in this mindless violence— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 18, 2017
CLICK TO READ | Islamic State claims Its 'Soldiers' Carried Out Barcelona Attack That Killed 13
At least 13 people were killed on Thursday when a driver deliberately slammed a van into crowds on Barcelona's most popular street in what police said was a
Indian academic and writer MadhuPurnima Kishwar posts an controversial tweet on the multiple terror attacks in Spain.
Barcelona type terror attacks in Europe & US are spine chilling.Sadly,this is the only way these smug countries will understand India's pain— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 17, 2017
Police in Cambrils conduct “several controlled explosions” and asked people in the town not to be alarmed.
In few minutes we are going to make several controlled explosions in #Cambrils. If you hear detonations DO NOT be alarmed, are controlled!— Mossos (@mossos) August 18, 2017
Spanish police said they suspected a deadly explosion at a house was linked to a van attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and left around 100 others hurt. Josep Lluis Trapero of the regional police of Catalonia told reporters that the explosion late yesterday hit a house in Alcanar some 200 kilometres south of Barcelona, leaving at least one person dead, and police suspected those in the house were "preparing an explosive device.
CLICK TO READ | Seven Injured in Second Spain Attack, 'Five Suspected Terrorists' Shot Dead
Catalan police said on Twitter that a bomb squad in Cambrils would carry out several controlled explosions after they determined that the attackers were carrying explosive belts.
Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders has confirmed that a Belgian woman was among those killed. The Netherlands foreign ministry said three Dutch citizens had been injured but were “in contact with their relatives”. A Greek official said three nationals had been injured, a woman and her two children. At least one Australian has been injured, with Foreign minister Julie Bishop said the woman was in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.
Within hours of the attack in Barcelona, Spanish police had begun investigating Driss Oukabir, a 28-year-old man who was born in Morocco. Reports had emerged suggesting that Driss Oukabir had handed himself into police after seeing his photograph being circulated online and in the media. He apparently told officers that his identification documents had been stolen before the attack and that he had played no part in it. There is no official confirmation on this.
One person was killed and at least one other wounded in an explosion that destroyed a house in Alcanar, around 200km from Barcelona and 90km from Cambrils. The cause was initially thought to be a gas leak but police now say they are linking it to the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils: reports The Guardian.
New York's One World Trade Center glows in the colors of the Spanish flag in solidarity with Barcelona.
One World Trade shines red & yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain tonight #PrayforBarcelona pic.twitter.com/9KwxkYlluS— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) August 18, 2017
"I am in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there are no reports of an Indian casualty," tweets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 17, 2017
The Eiffel Tower in Paris goes dark in honour of the victims of the Barcelona attack.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris goes dark in honor of the victims of the #Barcelona attack https://t.co/7Phy6jEHNP pic.twitter.com/zOdOGxQ47y— CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described the attack as "jihadi terrorism" during a news conference late on Thursday. The perpetrators' motive is still unclear. The driver of the van escaped and is still on the run, according to police. Two other suspects have been arrested. At a news conference on Thursday, the head of Catalonia Police said one of the suspects is from Morocco and the other is from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. ISIS' media wing, Amaq, has issued a statement that said the attackers are "soldiers of the Islamic State," although ISIS has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the attack.
A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district around 8:30 pm IST on Thursday, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. Reports in Spanish Media said that at least 13 people were killed. Authorities say the death toll could rise, with more than 100 people injured, some seriously.
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs