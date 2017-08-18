Barcelona Attack Live: Police Name 17-year-old as Prime Suspect in Van Rampage

Aug 18, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Within hours of the attack in Barcelona, Spanish police had begun investigating Driss Oukabir, a 28-year-old man who was born in Morocco. Reports had emerged suggesting that Driss Oukabir had handed himself into police after seeing his photograph being circulated online and in the media. He apparently told officers that his identification documents had been stolen before the attack and that he had played no part in it. There is no official confirmation on this.