Barcelona Attack Live: Police Name 17-year-old as Prime Suspect in Van Rampage

News18.com | August 18, 2017, 4:51 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Spanish Police have named a 17-year-old as a suspect in the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people in Las Ramblas area. Moussa Oukabir is believed to be the brother of Driss Oukabir, a suspect who had been caught earlier.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 18, 2017 4:51 pm (IST)

The death toll in the Barcelona terror attack has risen to 14 people. 

Aug 18, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Spanish Broadcaster RTVE tweets image of 17-year-old Barcelona van attack suspect Moussa Oukabir.

Aug 18, 2017 2:23 pm (IST)

Spanish police have a named a 17-year-old suspect in the Barcelona attack. Moussa Oukabir, is suspected to be the driver of Las Ramblas van that killed 13 people. Moussa is said to be the brother of Driss Oukabir, who was the earlier caught suspect. The documents used to rent the van used in the Barcelona attack were Driss'.

Aug 18, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Reuters is reporting that the explosive belts worn by attackers killed by police in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils were fake. They are quoting the Spanish region's head Carles Puigdemont, who said so to a local radio station.

Aug 18, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

Catalan police say a third person has been arrested in the terror attack. The suspect was detained in Ripoll, about 96 km north of Barcelona.

Aug 18, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Citizens from 24 countries are among the 13 killed and 100 wounded in the attack in Las Ramblas, Catalan officials said. France says 26 of its citizens are injured, at least 11 of them seriously.

Aug 18, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi condemns the attack in Barcelona.

Aug 18, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Islamic State claims Its 'Soldiers' Carried Out Barcelona Attack That Killed 13

At least 13 people were killed on Thursday when a driver deliberately slammed a van into crowds on Barcelona's most popular street in what police said was a

Aug 18, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

Residents of a house in Alcanar, where an explosion linked to Thursday's Barcelona van attack killed one person, were preparing explosives using gas cylinders, a Catalan police source said.

Aug 18, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Police say 5 suspects killed in Spanish resort town of Cambrils were carrying bomb belts, reports AP.

Aug 18, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

Indian academic and writer MadhuPurnima Kishwar posts an controversial tweet on the multiple terror attacks in Spain.

Aug 18, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

Police in Cambrils conduct “several controlled explosions” and asked people in the town not to be alarmed.

Aug 18, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

Spanish police said they suspected a deadly explosion at a house was linked to a van attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and left around 100 others hurt. Josep Lluis Trapero of the regional police of Catalonia told reporters that the explosion late yesterday hit a house in Alcanar some 200 kilometres south of Barcelona, leaving at least one person dead, and police suspected those in the house were "preparing an explosive device.

Aug 18, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Seven Injured in Second Spain Attack, 'Five Suspected Terrorists' Shot Dead

Catalan police said on Twitter that a bomb squad in Cambrils would carry out several controlled explosions after they determined that the attackers were carrying explosive belts.

Aug 18, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

The suspected van being towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Aug 18, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders has confirmed that a Belgian woman was among those killed. The Netherlands foreign ministry said three Dutch citizens had been injured but were “in contact with their relatives”. A Greek official said three nationals had been injured, a woman and her two children. At least one Australian has been injured, with Foreign minister Julie Bishop said the woman was in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Aug 18, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Within hours of the attack in Barcelona, Spanish police had begun investigating Driss Oukabir, a 28-year-old man who was born in Morocco. Reports had emerged suggesting that Driss Oukabir had handed himself into police after seeing his photograph being circulated online and in the media. He apparently told officers that his identification documents had been stolen before the attack and that he had played no part in it. There is no official confirmation on this.

Aug 18, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

One person was killed and at least one other wounded in an explosion that destroyed a house in Alcanar, around 200km from Barcelona and 90km from Cambrils. The cause was initially thought to be a gas leak but police now say they are linking it to the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils: reports The Guardian.

Aug 18, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

New York's One World Trade Center glows in the colors of the Spanish flag in solidarity with Barcelona.

Aug 18, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

Police in Spain say fifth suspect shot and wounded in Cambrils has died, reported AP.

Aug 18, 2017 7:38 am (IST)

Catalan emergency services said six civilians and a police officer had been injured in an attack in the town of Cambrils, which police said was linked to Thursday's Barcelona van attack.

Aug 18, 2017 7:29 am (IST)

"I am in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there are no reports of an Indian casualty," tweets External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Aug 18, 2017 7:27 am (IST)

The Eiffel Tower in Paris goes dark in honour of the victims of the Barcelona attack.

Aug 18, 2017 7:22 am (IST)

Spanish police say they have killed four people in Cambrils to stop what they say was a second attempted attack after the earlier one in Barcelona. Police warned people to stay off the streets, with shots reported in the port of Cambrils.

Aug 18, 2017 7:19 am (IST)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described the attack as "jihadi terrorism" during a news conference late on Thursday. The perpetrators' motive is still unclear. The driver of the van escaped and is still on the run, according to police. Two other suspects have been arrested. At a news conference on Thursday, the head of Catalonia Police said one of the suspects is from Morocco and the other is from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. ISIS' media wing, Amaq, has issued a statement that said the attackers are "soldiers of the Islamic State," although ISIS has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Aug 18, 2017 7:14 am (IST)

It's the worst attack on Spanish soil since the 2004 Madrid bombings, which killed 191 people and injured more than 1,800.

Aug 18, 2017 7:11 am (IST)

A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district around 8:30 pm IST on Thursday, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. Reports in Spanish Media said that at least 13 people were killed. Authorities say the death toll could rise, with more than 100 people injured, some seriously.

